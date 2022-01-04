CFAC hosting digital photography workshop

Professional photographer Woody Walters is offering a workshop on January 22 at the Community Fine Arts Center.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Professional photographer Woody Walters has recently moved to Rock Springs and is offering a workshop on January 22 at the Community Fine Arts Center. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break. Come and join Walters as he is giving a one-day workshop in “Introduction to Photoshop, intermediate Photoshop and advanced Photoshop.”

Students will need to bring a laptop computer with Photoshop installed. Options are now available to subscribe to the program on a monthly basis for those who are new to the software.

No matter what skill level in photography you are, Walters will open up new doors and techniques that will expand your creativity and knowledge of your craft. Walters also teaches one line at “woodywalterdigitalphotocandy.com” Here you will find instructional videos including “Photoshop Tip of the Week”, “15, Minute Makeover”, and “Inside Woody’s World” which are hour-long videos explaining new techniques and treatments you can apply to your photography.

Woody Walters, has been a photographer since 1977. He has a Master’s degree in Photography, his Master’s Artist’s degree, and his Master Craftsmen degree. His black and white images have been collected by museums and galleries all over the world. His print “Edna” is even in Ansel Adam’s private collection. His fine art tabletop book “Visions of Florida” was voted best photographic book released that year.

He has written for photographic magazines such as “Professional Photographers of America”, Photographers Forum, and Shutterbug Magazine. He has given workshops and lectures in almost every state in the USA.

He was a pioneer in compositing when digital photography first came into the photographic industry. Digital photography has allowed photographers to create whatever they can imagine. “We are now only limited by our own creativity,” Walters explains. I am so glad that I was born in this lifetime into both analog and digital.

Walters travels the world giving workshops and seminars teaching both novice and professional photographers how to polish their craft and to bring a very creative approach to their images.

At age 62 Walters and his wife Minda moved to Rock Springs WY. When asked why he moved to Rock Springs Walters explains that he wants to photograph west and that Rock Springs centrally locates him to the west. “I am only a day’s drive away from the most beautiful landscapes in the world.”

When Walters is not teaching or photographing the Rockies, he enjoys playing the guitar, spending time with his wife Minda, and just savors being outdoors with nature.