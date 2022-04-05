CFAC hosting two classes this month

Woody Walters is a master at digital photography, combining multiple images to create unique works of art.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — New to working on your photos on a computer? Professional photographer Woody Walters is offering a Basic Photoshop workshop on April 16th at the Community Fine Arts Center. The workshop will run from 9 am to 4 pm with a lunch break. Come and join Walters as he is giving a one-day workshop in “Introduction to Photoshop.”

Students will need to bring a laptop computer with Photoshop installed. Options are now available to subscribe to the program on a monthly basis for those who are new to the software. A class fee will hold your spot as registration is limited to 14 students.

Woody Walters, has been a photographer since 1977. He has a Master’s degree in Photography, his Master’s Artist degree, and his Master’s Craftsmen degree. His black and white images have been collected by museums and galleries all over the world. His print “Edna” is even in Ansel Adam’s private collection. His fine art tabletop book “Visions of Florida” was voted Best Photographic Book released that year.

Helena Albers found that creating with pebbles is very satisfying as a creative outlet and wants to share it with others. Her class is free but a supplies fee will be collected since she and her husband will be bringing everything you need to create a floral wall hanging on April 23 from 1 to 3 pm. Preregistration is required as space is limited to 12 participants.

“The pebbles you will be using were hand collected in the mountains and rivers of Wyoming. You will use a piece of reclaimed wood to make your background and then create awesome flowers from lacquered pebbles. You can use wire, driftwood and twine for embellishments. Learn the techniques so you can go on to create pebble creations all your own,” said Albers.