City of Rock Springs Government to begin construction on N. Belt Route

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page has released the following statement regarding construction on the N. Belt Route:

PUBLIC NOTICE:

On Wednesday, April 22nd; weather permitting, the City of Rock Springs will begin construction on the N. Belt Route. The N. Belt Route will be closed from 9th Street to Power House Road for approximately 2-3 weeks. Delays are to be expected, please plan alternate routes accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. If you have any questions, please contact the City Engineering Department at 307-352-1540. Thank you.