“Cruise the Drag” this weekend for the Class of 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — WyoRadio, The Radio Network, and Kelly’s Convenience Centers are teaming up for a fourth straight week with another cruise, but this time with a twist. Part of this weeks cruise will celebrate the graduating class of 2020, with “I Cruised For the Senior Class of 2020” in Rock Springs on Friday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in Green River on Saturday, May 9.

Advertisement

The traffic pattern for the seniors cruise in Rock Springs is pictured above. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. The vehicles will be judged at Kelly’s Convenience Centers on Sunset Drive. The senior’s cruise will run from 6 to 7 p.m., with the community cruise to follow, and ending at 8 p.m. Listen to WyoRadio’s 1360 AM KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., as seniors names will be announced from Rock Springs, Black Butte, and Farson-Eden High Schools. For questions contact Stacy Jones, at 307-371-8182.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The Radio Network will provide the route and information on their Facebook page for the Green River High School cruise, taking place Saturday, May 9.

Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will occur during the “cruise”.