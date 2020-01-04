Day one results, Thoman Soda Ash Wrestling Invitational

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) — The 2020 Thoman Soda Ash Wrestling Invitational began yesterday, Jan. 3rd.

This tournament features wrestling teams from all over the state who come to compete for the platinum medal.

Here are the results from day one of the invitational:

Pool one results:

First Place – Green River

Second Place – Worland

Third Place – Uintah 2

Fourth Place – Cokeville

Round one:

Green River defeated Cokeville 84-0. Worland defeated Uintah 2 54-24.

Round two:

Green River defeated Uintah 2 51-24. Worland defeated Cokeville 54-24.

Round three:

Green River defeated Worland 60-18. Uintah 2 defeated Cokeville 62-0.

Pool two results:

First Place – Evanston

Second Place – Northridge

Third Place – Rawlins

Fourth Place – Mountain View

Round one:

Northridge defeated Mountain View 42-24. Evanston defeated Rawlins 42-30.

Round two:

Evanston defeated Northridge 46-28. Rawlins defeated Mountain View 39-39.

Round three:

Northridge defeated Rawlins 42-39. Evanston defeated Mountain View 64-17.

Pool three results:

First Place – Rock Springs

Second Place – Lyman

Third Place – Granger

Fourth Place – Rifle

Round one:

Rock Springs defeated Lyman 54-30. Granger defeated Rifle 51-29.

Round two:

Rock Springs defeated Rifle 64-12. Lyman Defeated Granger 42-34.

Round three:

Rock Springs defeated Granger 60-24. Lyman defeated Rifle 48-27.

Pool four results:

First Place – Uintah

Second Place – Kelly Walsh

Third Place – Riverton

Fourth Place – Kemmerer

Round one:

Uintah defeated Kemmerer 69-12. Kelly Walsh defeated Riverton 60-24.

Round two:

Uintah defeated Riverton 63-13. Kelly Walsh defeated Kemmerer 72-6.

Round three:

Uintah defeated Kelly Walsh 63-9. Riverton defeated Kemmerer 42-24.

The results of the day two meet will be posted as soon as they are available.