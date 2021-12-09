Downtown Broadway Theater to host special annual showing of “The Polar Express”

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Downtown Broadway Theater will be hosting a special Christmas showing of The Polar Express on Friday, December 17th, and Saturday, December 18th.

The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo Radio. The Friday, December 17th showing is at 6:00 p.m., and the Saturday, December 18th showing is at 2:00 p.m. In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit Santa. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door 1 hour prior to the showing.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com