Downtown Rock Springs volunteer of the month: Kaye Tyler

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 4, 2021) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteer of the Month for February: Kaye Tyler

By now, residents and visitors have noticed Kaye’s latest project in Downtown Rock Springs – the Love Bug. The Love Bug is a back drop for photos on the pergola next to the yellow caboose on South Main Street.

“We’re excited to see more projects by Kaye around Downtown,” said Marketing Events Coordinator, Trina Brittain. “Surely, her work will continue to catch everyone’s eye.”

Brittain added, “We appreciate her so much.”

In the past, Kaye has made photo cut-outs for the Downtown Pumpkin Patch, she has submitted her masterpieces to the Art Underground and has participated in several Pop-Up Art Shows, specializing in handcrafted pull toys.

Kaye was born into a family of artists.

“My parents were artistic as are my siblings,” she shared. “Drawing and crafts were always a pastime in our home.”

The Iowa native moved to Rock Springs with her husband, Don and their three children in the mid-seventies for a career opportunity in the state’s justice system. She worked at Western Wyoming Community College for several years in the eighties, a legal assistant for over 20 years, and concluded her career as Judicial Assistant for the District Court.

Now retired, she serves on the Board for Volunteer Information Referral Service Respite Care.

According to Kaye, there are so many opportunities to volunteer within our community.

“I enjoy helping in any way possible,” she expressed. “Making time for a worthy cause is the perfect way to meet others, share your talents, and know that you are providing something positive in our community.”

Kaye and Don enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, especially in Downtown Rock Springs.

She noted that small businesses need our support now more than ever.

“Downtown Rock Springs has a lot to offer for locals and those who are just passing through,” she pointed out. “There are a variety of shops and delicious places to eat here.”

She concluded by saying, “Downtown is a great place to spend the afternoon walking through the shops to see what exactly what they have to offer. I have been pleasantly surprised by what I have found.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.