Downtown Rock Springs Wedding Walkabout

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — Downtown Rock Springs is hosting a Wedding Walkabout! “From picking out flowers to arranging a play list for the reception, couples can pair up with small businesses in Downtown Rock Springs for ideas.”

Advertisement

“The first ever Wedding Walkabout takes place September 12, 11 am to 4 pm in Downtown. Couples can find many options for their special day including photographers, jewelry, flowers, full-service salons and catering.”

Residents can come check out everything there is to offer. Starting at the Broadway Theater with a complimentary mimosa, and checklist. Shops will put a stamp on the checklist for a chance to win $100. The checklists must be turned in to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street by September 14th in order to be entered for the drawing.

Advertisement

Participating businesses include:

• A Touch of Class Floral (421 Broadway Street)

• Bitter Creek Brewing (604 Broadway Street)

• Brokerage Southwest (601 Broadway Street)

• Daniel’s Jewelry (617 Broadway Street)

• Escape Day Spa & Boutique (450 Broadway)

• Escape 307 Rock Springs (648 Pilot Butte Avenue)

• Mack and Co Crafts (623 Pilot Butte)

• Modern Massage (402 Broadway)

• New Studio Photography & Framing (420 South Main)

• New York Life – Robbie Lee (417 Broadway)

• Randall’s Holistics (137 C Street)

• Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar (507 Broadway)

• Sweet Sage (410 South Main)

• The 307 Real Estate Group, LLC (426 South Main)