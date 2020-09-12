Downtown Rock Springs Wedding Walkabout

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — Downtown Rock Springs is hosting a Wedding Walkabout! “From picking out flowers to arranging a play list for the reception, couples can pair up with small businesses in Downtown Rock Springs for ideas.”
“The first ever Wedding Walkabout takes place September 12, 11 am to 4 pm in Downtown. Couples can find many options for their special day including photographers, jewelry, flowers, full-service salons and catering.”
Residents can come check out everything there is to offer. Starting at the Broadway Theater with a complimentary mimosa, and checklist. Shops will put a stamp on the checklist for a chance to win $100. The checklists must be turned in to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 South Main Street by September 14th in order to be entered for the drawing.
Participating businesses include:
• A Touch of Class Floral (421 Broadway Street)
• Bitter Creek Brewing (604 Broadway Street)
• Brokerage Southwest (601 Broadway Street)
• Daniel’s Jewelry (617 Broadway Street)
• Escape Day Spa & Boutique (450 Broadway)
• Escape 307 Rock Springs (648 Pilot Butte Avenue)
• Mack and Co Crafts (623 Pilot Butte)
• Modern Massage (402 Broadway)
• New Studio Photography & Framing (420 South Main)
• New York Life – Robbie Lee (417 Broadway)
• Randall’s Holistics (137 C Street)
• Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar (507 Broadway)
• Sweet Sage (410 South Main)
• The 307 Real Estate Group, LLC (426 South Main)
• A Touch of Class Floral (421 Broadway Street)
• Bitter Creek Brewing (604 Broadway Street)
• Brokerage Southwest (601 Broadway Street)
• Daniel’s Jewelry (617 Broadway Street)
• Escape Day Spa & Boutique (450 Broadway)
• Escape 307 Rock Springs (648 Pilot Butte Avenue)
• Mack and Co Crafts (623 Pilot Butte)
• Modern Massage (402 Broadway)
• New Studio Photography & Framing (420 South Main)
• New York Life – Robbie Lee (417 Broadway)
• Randall’s Holistics (137 C Street)
• Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar (507 Broadway)
• Sweet Sage (410 South Main)
• The 307 Real Estate Group, LLC (426 South Main)