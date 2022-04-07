Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunts

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Don’t know where to go for Easter Events and Egg Hunts? We have you covered with this list of events happening in Sweetwater County this week and next!
April 8, 2022 — Bunny, Belly, Flop Pool Event, Green River Rec Center, 2190 W Teton Blvd., Green River, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
April 9, 2022 — Easter Bunny is Coming, Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., all ages welcome, get a picture with the Easter Bunny for free.
April 9, 2022 — Allstate Easter Bunny Photos, 685 Uinta Dr., Green River,12 p.m. – 2 p.m., all ages welcome, and well-mannered pets.
April 12, 2022 — Easter Egg Hunt, Evers Park, Green River, starts at 4 p.m., different age divisions, ages 0-12.
April 15, 2022 — Easter Egg Hunt, Legendary Laser Tag, Ages 0-4 at 2 p.m., Ages 5-8 at 2:45 p.m., Ages 9-12 at 3:30 p.m., and Ages 13-18 at 4:30 p.m.
April 16, 2022 — Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Rock Springs Civic Center, Bunning Park, 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Ages 8-10 10 a.m./Ages 5-7 11 a.m./Ages 1-4 12 p.m.), Free to the public.
April 16, 2022 — Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs, starts at noon, different age divisions, ages 0-14.
April 17, 2022 — People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, more information call 362-9122.
April 17, 2022 — Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, Green River Alliance Church, 2190 W Teton Blvd., Green River, ages 11 and under. Community Welcome!
April 17, 2022 — Easter Sunday, First Assembly of God Rock Springs, 2191 Century Blvd, Rock Springs, 10 a.m., ages up to 6th grade, bring your own basket.
April 17, 2022 — Easter Festivities, New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St., Rock Springs, Services start at 8 a.m. with potluck breakfast and services start at 10 a.m. with Easter Egg Hunt to follow.