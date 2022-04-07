Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunts

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Don’t know where to go for Easter Events and Egg Hunts? We have you covered with this list of events happening in Sweetwater County this week and next!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

April 8, 2022 — Bunny, Belly, Flop Pool Event, Green River Rec Center, 2190 W Teton Blvd., Green River, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

April 9, 2022 — Easter Bunny is Coming, Whisler Chevrolet, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., all ages welcome, get a picture with the Easter Bunny for free.

April 9, 2022 — Allstate Easter Bunny Photos, 685 Uinta Dr., Green River,12 p.m. – 2 p.m., all ages welcome, and well-mannered pets.

April 12, 2022 — Easter Egg Hunt, Evers Park, Green River, starts at 4 p.m., different age divisions, ages 0-12.

April 15, 2022 — Easter Egg Hunt, Legendary Laser Tag, Ages 0-4 at 2 p.m., Ages 5-8 at 2:45 p.m., Ages 9-12 at 3:30 p.m., and Ages 13-18 at 4:30 p.m.

April 16, 2022 — Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Rock Springs Civic Center, Bunning Park, 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Ages 8-10 10 a.m./Ages 5-7 11 a.m./Ages 1-4 12 p.m.), Free to the public.

April 16, 2022 — Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs, starts at noon, different age divisions, ages 0-14.

April 17, 2022 — People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, more information call 362-9122.

April 17, 2022 — Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, Green River Alliance Church, 2190 W Teton Blvd., Green River, ages 11 and under. Community Welcome!

April 17, 2022 — Easter Sunday, First Assembly of God Rock Springs, 2191 Century Blvd, Rock Springs, 10 a.m., ages up to 6th grade, bring your own basket.

April 17, 2022 — Easter Festivities, New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St., Rock Springs, Services start at 8 a.m. with potluck breakfast and services start at 10 a.m. with Easter Egg Hunt to follow.