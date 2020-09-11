Expedition Academy High School students clean up debris at Evers Park

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Septmember 11, 2020) — Students and staff took to the streets of Green River to assist with the clean up after the storm earlier this week.

Advertisement... Story continues below

You can see Expedition staff cutting up fallen limbs while students clean up debris. Staff and students alike load the back of pickups and trailers and transported the debris to the Green River Rodeo parking lot.

During the clean-up, Wyo4News had the pleasure of speaking with Ralph Obray – the principal of Expedition Academy.

“The students need community service hours to graduate. With COVID we had to put everything on hold. When we saw what the storm had done, I thought, this is a great way to get out and do some volunteer work.” Obray said. “It’s outside with plenty of space, everyone is wearing masks, and really the kids need to get out. We’re out here in the open air and this is where the city said they needed the most help.”