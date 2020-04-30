RS Family Recreation and Civic Centers to open Monday, May 4, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — According to the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Rock Springs Civic Center will open on Monday, May 4, 2020. Read the information from the Facebook post below:

Patrons will be able to use cardio & weight machines, free weights, gym areas, and lap pools, with limitations on the number of people in each area. In addition, the climbing wall will be open at the Civic and also the running track at the FRC.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be required and it is highly recommended that patrons wear face coverings in the building, as employees will be doing the same.