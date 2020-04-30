RS Family Recreation and Civic Centers to open Monday, May 4, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — According to the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Rock Springs Civic Center will open on Monday, May 4, 2020. Read the information from the Facebook post below:
Patrons will be able to use cardio & weight machines, free weights, gym areas, and lap pools, with limitations on the number of people in each area. In addition, the climbing wall will be open at the Civic and also the running track at the FRC.
Social distancing of 6 feet will be required and it is highly recommended that patrons wear face coverings in the building, as employees will be doing the same.
Unfortunately, some amenities WILL NOT be open to the public until mid-May, per order of the governor:
At both facilities:
Fitness classes are canceled.
Locker rooms are only open for restroom use.
Personal training is not allowed.
No spotting in weight rooms.
Hot tubs & saunas are closed.
At Rec Center specifically:
Wee Care is not open.
Boxing/sparring room is closed.
Children’s play area is closed.
Aquatic Center is closed. (Lap pool open!)
We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. For any questions, please call the Rec at 307-352-1440 or the Civic at 307-352-1420, once we are open again. Thank you for your business!