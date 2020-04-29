Graduation update given by Farson-Eden High School

FARSON, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Principal Barbara Rezzonico of Farson-Eden High School released an update regarding graduation. Read the update below:

Sponsor

Hello Parents, Families, Students, Community Members,

We understand the overwhelming emotion and heart break people are experiencing with not being able to experience a traditional graduation. We were hoping that our original plans would still occur as we awaited guidance from the state. Planning and hosting a graduation takes a significant amount of time to ensure it is organized and special. Knowing the continued strict guidelines in place and the unknown timeline of how long this will last, the very difficult decision was made to offer graduation in a different way. With the most recent guidance and time frame shortening, we needed to make a decision so that we could execute a special experience for our deserving seniors. Waiting until August with no guarantee that a traditional graduation could occur, knowing many graduates will be gone and transitioning to their next chapter, and taking the chance of not having anything was not a risk worth taking for such a landmark in a senior’s life.

Again, we know this is not easy news, but it is up to all of us to make this as memorable and special for the class of 2020. Let’s give them experiences that will be unique to them that they will remember forever and rally our parents and community. We are all role models and the students follow how we react. Together, if we remain excited and plan amazing things, they will get excited. They will remember the heartbreak, but they will remember all the unique and great celebrations and new experiences that happened just for them!

Here is an overview of how our high school administration and teachers are planning on recognizing our seniors and providing those special opportunities to them. Specific details will be following soon. For now here is a sneak peak! As most would agree, it might not be traditional, but it is going to be special and memorable! Let’s make this a BIG DEAL!

Advertisement

Let’s start with a few celebrations just for this class of 2020!

Remember, paint the town Orange and Black! Take that Tiger pride and decorate your door or front window to show these RSHS seniors we support them!

decorate your door or front window to show these RSHS seniors we support them! Remember, paint the town Blue and Black! Take that Bear pride and decorate your door or front window to show these BBHS seniors we support them!

Remember, paint the town of Farson-Eden Green and Gold! Pronghorn pride extends far and wide along Highway 191 and into both Farson, Eden, and beyond. Decorate your door or front window to show these FEHS seniors we support them!

Adopting a senior! What! Look at all these seniors being adopted by supporters, giving them individual attention and showering them with small gifts of some of their favorite things! Kind words of inspiration and that people truly care go a long way. If you are interested in adopting a senior (this is no requirement) you can find the information with our RSHS parent group.

Our local media goes above and beyond to do whatever it takes to recognize our seniors and their accomplishments and quotes individually! They are also doing whatever it takes to partner with the school to make all events and graduation one for the books!

Below is information pertaining to Farson Eden High School.

Farson Eden High School students, sponsors and administration are working through the details of the multi-layered Class of 2020 celebration. Outlined below are important dates and timelines; as you plan things outside of school please keep these dates in mind.

Advertisement

Cap and Gown pick up FEHS:

Wednesday May 6th 9:00 am -11:00 am in front of the school. Please stay in your car and we will bring them out to you.

Activities and Athletics: Our coaches and the Pronghorn Power Booster Club have some exciting surprises in store for our 2019-20 athletes! Our virtual recognition will occur the week of May 18th.

Senior Final Exams/Culminating Projects:

May 18th and 19th (This is the last school day for Seniors!)

Walking across the stage:

Student and immediate family only:

Individual graduation appointment times will be provided to each senior. These appointments will be staggered to allow proper physical distancing and time for each family to build memories. Appointments will start at 12:30 on Wednesday May 20th and end at 3:30 that same day.

At this time students will get pictures taken, present flowers to family, walk across the stage, and receive diplomas all while Mrs. Moser “plays” Pomp and Circumstance.

Community graduation parade:

Seniors and their families return to FEHS for our graduation procession that evening at 5:15 (parade will begin at 6:00).

Wear your cap and gown, decorate your car/trailer for our senior parade as the community celebrates our incredible graduates! We want our families and town to line the procession route to celebrate, congratulate, honk, wave signs and cheer loudly for the class of 2020!

Advertisement

Pre-recorded Graduation Program:

To be aired for all to enjoy on our District You-Tube channel and the Farson Eden Facebook page (for sharing with friends and family) on Friday May 22nd.

This will be a final presentation of our graduation events including Principal/ Valedictorian/Solitarian speeches, senior slide show, parent letters, recognitions, presentations of diplomas, and pictures of our parade.

Locker “stuff” pick up:

Seniors will retrieve their belongings from the school with other grades on May 6th.

Material return:

Seniors should arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled “stage” time to turn in technology, calculators, texts, and library books.

Additional information:

Summer school registration: Still open

Online Summer school begins: June 1

Online Summer school ends: June 26