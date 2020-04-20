Find the Library at Your Place this National Library Week April 19-25

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) — April 19-25 is National Library Week and the Sweetwater County Library System is reminding all community members that despite the library buildings being closed, the libraries are still here for you. With the National Library Week theme of Find the Library at Your Place, the library invites all community members to find the library at home by accessing virtual services and resources — discover ebooks, movies, online story times and much more.

“The libraries still have so much to offer the community,” said Assistant Director Lindsey Travis. “Along with ebooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming movies, our librarians are working hard to transform in-person programs to an online format.”

The library’s online events occur weekly on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Here’s the lineup:

Toddler Time with Becky Iwen — Mondays @ 10:30 a.m.

Reading with Aaron Volner — Mondays @ 2 p.m. (Aaron will read a book for 20 minutes and continue at 2 p.m. each day until the book is complete)

Story Time with Becky Iwen — Wednesdays @ 10:30 a.m.

Create With Konstanz – Thursdays @ 10:30 a.m. – A guided arts and crafts activity with Konstanz Potts

Stories with Sunny Hobbs – Friday @ 10:30 a.m.

The Sweetwater County Library System also has a wide variety of other online resources and books available through the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and through digital apps. Online resources available from the library include:

Tutoring – This a great option for parents and students learning from home. Students are connected with a professional tutor who is an expert in their field. This service is available for free daily from noon to 10 p.m. Visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on online services to connect with Tutor.com

Free Classes – Looking to learn something new while staying at home? Take a free online class through Universal Class. Universal Class offers classes on everything from computer programs and business to arts and crafts. Some classes provide continuing education credits. Visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on online services to connect with Universal Class.

Genealogy Resources – Taking time to work on your family tree? During the library closure, the library’s Ancestry database can be accessed from home. Search census, birth, marriage and death records for free. Visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on online services to connect with Ancestry.

Ebooks & Digital Audiobooks – The library offers a wide variety of ebooks and digital audiobooks through several services with a library card. Visit the library’s website and click on ebooks, movies and more to see what is available. Don’t have a library card? Don’t worry, sign up for a digital card through the library’s OverDrive service to gain access to thousands of ebook options.

Movies – Streaming movies are available through the library’s Hoopla and Kanopy apps. Visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on ebooks, movies & more to connect with streaming movies.

Book and Movie Reviews – During the closure, Sweetwater County librarians have been writing up book and movie reviews to give library patrons advice on what to read and watch. Check out the reviews at sweetwaterlibraryreviews.com.

Patrons who need assistance accessing one of the library’s services can email [email protected] to be connected with a librarian.

“The library’s resources are much more than the items available in the buildings,” Travis said. “Visit us online this National Library Week and see all that we have to offer.”

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.