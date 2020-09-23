Five days left to take advantage of the great offers from the Downtown restaurants for Restaurant Week

Darrian Mechling
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — According to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page, there are only five days left to take advantage of the great offers from the Downtown restaurants as part of Restaurant Week.
Restaurant BINGO is also going on so don’t forget to grab your BINGO card! There’s plenty of time still and Downtown Rock Springs are promoting some “great prizes.” Don’t miss out, visit their website for more information on the participating restaurants and to download a BINGO card here.