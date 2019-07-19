Food Bank of Sweetwater County Receives United Way Grant

Rock Springs, Wyoming – United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $46,000 grant to Food Bank of Sweetwater County for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Advertisement

This grant helps fund operational expenses of The Emergency Food Program that provides emergency food to the low-income community in Sweetwater County.

The Emergency Food Program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Basic Needs initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families.

Food Bank clients will receive nutritious food to last for 3-5 days twice monthly.

Sponsor

“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to continue the Emergency Food Program during this great time of need within our community.” said Kathy Siler, executive director.