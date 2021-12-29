Free art classes offered starting next week

Young artists can take a class at the CFAC in January. A variety of projects are planned as seen in these samples.



Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 29, 2021) — The Community Fine Arts Center will be offering weekly art classes for 2nd to 4th-grade students.

A weekly art class is being offered on Tuesdays at the Community Fine Arts Center for the younger child in 2nd through 4th grade. This free art class will be held on Tuesdays, January 4th – 25th at 4 p.m.

Projects will include pizza collage, snowman painting, glasses-wearing rabbit, and scratchboard florals. Participants are asked to pre-register as there is limited space.

Knitting is still a popular activity for young and old alike! A free kids’ knitting class will start in February on Wednesday at 4 pm. Participants, ages 9 years and older, will begin by making a simple dishcloth from cotton yarn. They will then choose to make a hat or scarf which will be ready to wear before the weather gets too warm. The class is free but participants are also asked to preregister and bring their own supplies. Parents can pick up a supply list when registering.

For more information or to complete registration forms, visit the CFAC, 400 C Street, on Monday (after January 10th) through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.