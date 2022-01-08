Free tree recycling at Rock Springs Park

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs. Wyoming — When a dried out Christmas tree catches fire in a home, it can spread and engulf the home very rapidly.

“The more it dries out, the more hazardous it becomes,” said Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley. “A dried up Christmas tree in a home can ignite and involve the entire room and the home within three to four minutes.”

There are ways to dispose of a Christmas tree before it becomes a hazard. A great way to dispose a tree is to recycle it so that it can be used for mulch. This is an alternative to throwing a tree in the trash, which ends up in a landfill.

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department has been offering free Christmas tree recycling, once again. Trees can be dropped off at Rock Springs Park, located at 200 Community Park Drive.

People are catching on to the idea. According to Mark Lyon, City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent, more trees are piling up compared to last year at this time.

“Other years, some people bring trash, but we have a real clean pile this year,” said Lyon. “Everyone has stripped their trees, which we appreciate because it makes our job easier.”

This service will be available until December 31.