Fun times at Green River Downtown Street Fair Saturday afternoon

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 11, 2020) – Live music, arts, crafts and good food is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Come out to the Green River Downtown Street Fair, located

at N 1st East Street, to check out what the community has to offer.

Beginning at noon, vendors will be posted up to sell their merchandise and food. From 4 p.m. and on, live bands will serenade the crowd on Railroad Avenue.

WyoRadio will be covering the event from 3-5 p.m. as well.

Have something to sell or showcase? Bring it down. All vendors are welcome to sell food, arts, crafts, flea market items and any other merchandise.

The event is hosted by Green River Main Street in partnership with the Green River Development Fund and Wild Sage Market.