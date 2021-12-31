Goodbye 2021 New Year resolutions, 2022 resolutions are on their way

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

We are at the end of 2021, and while it has been a very challenging year for everyone, there is hope that 2022 will be a much better year. Life has changed for so many people, and for some, it has been difficult for people to make plans and set goals, and even more difficult to not give up on their goals. Still, with the start of the New Year, many people will begin to make resolutions and try to stick to them.

The most popular New Year resolutions at the beginning of 2021 were to exercise more, lose weight, save money, and eat healthier. These seem to be the most common resolutions within the last few years, but also some of the most difficult to stick to.

Roughly only 7% of people kept their resolutions this year for many different reasons but the main reasons people did not follow through with the New Year resolutions was forgetting, setting their goals too high, and not keeping track of their progress.

While it may be hard to process this last year, one thing that might make things feel more stable or balanced is creating some New Year resolutions for 2022. Not only do you have a higher chance of achieving your goals, but it could make things feel a lot more normal during these difficult times.