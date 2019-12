GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 17, 2019) — The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will be hosting a Child Abuse Awareness Benefit at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at their location at 38 N. center St in Green River.

The benefit is in memory of Anthony James Dean Radcliff, “AJ”. All proceeds will be donated to the local YWCA.

The benefit includes a raffle, as well as live music performances from Free Resonance, Zamtrip, Sickamore Treezy, and LightSeeker.

Tickets will be sold for $5 a piece or five for $20.