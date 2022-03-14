GR Girl Scouts honor first baby born during Girl Scout Week

Photo submitted by Memorial Hospital Foundation — The group picture includes Girl Scouts in Green River from every age range – Daisy Girl Scouts (Kindergarten/1st grade), Brownie Girl Scouts (2nd/3rd grade), Junior Girl Scouts (4th/5th grade) and Cadette Girl Scouts (6th/7th/8th grade), Senior Girl Scouts (9th/10th grade) and Ambassador Girl Scouts (11th/12th grade) The Girl Scouts donated the items for the basket.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Last week was national Girl Scout Week and Green River’s Girl Scouts wanted to honor the first girl born March 6-12 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with a special basket of girl goodies.

Advertisement

Ranging from Kindergarten to High School Seniors, the Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior, and Ambassador troops all worked together to make a special basket filled with baby items including blankets, clothes, toys, shoes and more.

Photo submitted by Memorial Hospital Foundation — The basket that was donated

The basket was delivered to the hospital Monday, March 7, with a special message:

The Girl Scouts welcome our newest, future Girl Scout! The basket was presented to the lucky family who welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, March 6.

“It is really rewarding and exciting to see the community support our patients,” said Megan Jacobson, MHSC Director of Obstetrics & Women’s Health. “When we receive donations to give to our new moms and families, it’s exciting and heartwarming to show them just how much love is in our community. We are extremely grateful that organizations like the Girl Scouts think of our patients and we are very thankful they have made a fun way to kick off Girl Scout week by showering a new baby girl with gifts.”

For over ten years, during Girl Scout Week, the Green River Girl Scouts have donated a basket of baby items to the first baby girl born during Girl Scout Week and look forward to continuing the tradition. To donate to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, any of its departments, or Memorial Hospital Foundation, please contact Tiffany Marshall at [email protected] or by calling 307-352-8234.