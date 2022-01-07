Green River artist’s work on display at the Sweetwater County Library

Deon Quitberg’s paintings Hibiscus and Capernaum Olive Press are some of the many on display during the month of January at Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

Wyo4new Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WY — The work of Green River artist Deon Quitberg is on display at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River through the end of January. Her exhibit “Retrospective – Paintings from the Past” features 18 pieces from various media, including oil, watercolor, encaustic, and pastel.

As a resident of Green River since 1981, Deon’s artistic influence came from her mother, art classes in Boise, Idaho, college classes, and numerous workshops in Wyoming and some in Utah. Deon has been involved in art councils, associations, committees, and guilds, as well as exhibits in individual and group shows in Wyoming and Utah. Media includes pen and ink, oil, watercolor, acrylic, encaustic, collage, sculpture, and mixed media.

Deon has painted summer scenes in sun, heat, wind, rain, and winter scenes in cold, snow, and of course, Wyoming wind. Deon has painted out of boats and cars, in mountains and deserts, on rocks, tables, and chairs to capture with light, shape, and color the spirit and essence of a subject.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212.