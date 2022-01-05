Protestors standing outside of Green River City Hall

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER – At the Green River City Council meeting last night, there were several board and committee appointments that were approved. Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. You can read the entire proclamation here.

Tom Niemiec took a moment to speak about the 8th annual Music For Vets event taking place at Expedition Island this Saturday at 5 p.m. Niemiec also said “I would like to thank the city of Green River for their support,” and briefly explained how local vets benefit from the veteran’s relief fund.

To finish, he talked about the meaning behind this year’s Music For Vets theme, printed on the back of his T-shirt in red, bold letters, Remember the 22, which is about the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day. “We need to get these numbers down,” Niemiec said before leaving the room.

Towards the end of the meeting, during Mayor Pete Rust’s chance to give updates or report on anything, he brought up the protestors outside and began speaking about the ongoing issue of Green River Animal Control using the gas chambers to euthanize animals. He stated,” I would like to direct the staff to move forward with this issue, as long as they can ensure the employee’s safety.”

He was in favor of finding an alternative to the current gas chamber euthanasia that is being used. Suggesting that local vets could be used for consultation and also bringing up a grant offered by the Humane Society of the United States.

After a brief discussion, it was decided to put the issue to a vote to show how many council members were in favor of finding a safe alternative to the euthanasia gas chambers. Five raised their hands in favor of this, including Mayor Pete Rust and council members, Sherry Bushman, Jim Zimmerman, Gary Killpack, and Mike Shutran. The two council members that did not raise their hands were George Jost and Robert Berg.

George Jost stated, “I did not raise my hand because I had a different impression after our thirty-minute discussion with the animal control officer about the safety concerns.”