Green River community loses part of its history after fire guts old Washington Elementary School

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 27, 2019) — The loss of the old Washington Elementary School building — renamed Washington Square in its later years — is a loss the City of Green River can’t as yet measure.

A fire gutted the old building last night. The Green River Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, which resulted in a loss of not only the building but also the businesses located in that structure.

The true meaning of this loss is not lost to anyone in the community that remembers not only the building’s business history but also its education history. It is a building that has been successfully re-purposed over the years.

Brie Blasi, Sweetwater County Historical Museum executive director, said the old Washington School “was one of the few school buildings in the state that had been adaptibly reused, so it is very sad for historic preservation efforts in the state as well.”

Washington Elementary School was Green River’s first “primary grades only” school, according to Dave Mead, exhibits coordinator at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Mead provided the following information about the old building’s history:

It opened on Nov. 30, 1925, to fifth and sixth graders. The other grades moved in “as soon as the seats can be re-finished and moved.” (Green River Star newspaper, 11/27/1925)

There was a Parents Teachers Association “open house” at the newly opened school for the community on Dec. 18, 1925, with musical entertainment and refreshments. (GR Star, 12/25/1925)

Washington served as an elementary school until 1979, when the new Washington Elementary School was built in another part of town. The old Washington School then served as Sweetwater School District No. 2’s Central Administration offices from 1979 until the offices were re-located into a portion of Lincoln Middle School.

In 1998, the property was sold to a private owner to be used as an office building and eventually renamed Washington Square.

Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said it is still unclear if the building is a total loss, but the loss of historical value to the city will have a big impact.

“Many kids kids went through there,” Clevenger said.

He noted the building has served the community for a very long time. He himself remembers playing there when he and his brothers were young.

Clevenger said those directly impacted will be the people who had businesses in the building and who now must start over.

The owner of the property, Hector Castillon, will be working close with the city and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in case a portion of the building can be preserved and/or restored, Clevenger added.

Attempts were made to contact Green River Mayor Pete Rust and several members of the Green River City Council for comment and reaction to fire in the old Washington Elementary building, but they did not reply before post publication.

The Green River Police Department reported later Friday morning that East 3rd North and North 1st East to Riverview Cemetery Road were re-opened to traffic, but asked people to not enter the area or the building due to the possibility of the structure being unstable.