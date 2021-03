Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 17, 2021) — The Green River City Council presented Denise Arellano a plaque last night at their regular council meeting, as Arellano retires from 38 years of employment.

Part of Arellano’s career was in finance, but she spent most of it with the Green River Police Department.

The plaque was presented by Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie.