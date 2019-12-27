GRFD works to put out fire at old Washington schoolhouse

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — A fire has broken out at the old Washington schoolhouse at 400 North 1st East in Green River.

The Green River Fire Department has asked all residents of Green River to avoid the surrounding area of the fire as emergency crews work to put out the flames.

The fire was first reported by the Green River Police Department around 7 p.m. on Dec. 26. As of now the cause of the fire remains uncertain.

Wyo4News will update the public as more information is made available.