GRHS boys basketball holds off Pinedale comeback

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament began today and will run through Saturday.

The tournament features teams from all over the state of Wyoming, as well as teams from Utah and Idaho.

The Green River varsity boys basketball team played their first game of the tournament today as they faced off against Pinedale, securing a 58-51 victory over the visiting Wranglers.

Green River got off to a hot start as senior Michael Richardson drained a three-point shot, following it up with a layup. The Wolves took a 9-5 lead early in the first quarter before Pinedale called a timeout.

After the early timeout, Jachob Fuss took to the free-throw line, making both. This was followed up by a three-point make by Kolby Ivie. The Wolves saw their 6-0 run fade with back-to-back layups by Pinedale, causing Green River to use their first time out late in the first quarter.

Out of the Wolves timeout, Jachob Fuss scored a layup to make the score 16-10 in favor of the Wolves. The Wranglers responded with a layup of their own by Kolten Hansen, who also took a foul and added a free-throw for a three-point gain.

Green River would follow this up with a 10-1 run to end the first half ahead 26-14.

The Wolves were the first to make a score in the second quarter, as senior Drew Gibson found layups on consecutive possessions to make the score 30-14.

Pinedale would find a point via free-throw, only to see Green River take a 6-0 run and increase the score to 36-15. A free-throw point from Pinedale senior Radin Keating, followed by a three-point make from Keating led to the half time score of 36-20 in favor of Green River.

Both teams began scoring to begin open the third quarter, but the Wolves held a 44-27 lead with 3:23 left in the third. The lead increased to 49-28 for the Wolves until Pinedale found a three-point shot from freshman Colter Horton to end the third quarter with a score of 49-31.

The momentum kept in the Wranglers favor opening the fourth quarter, as they began a 9-0 run, bringing the score to 49-40 before a Green River free-throw ended the scoreless run for the Wolves. Pinedale fired back with a layup and three-point shot in consecutive possessions, bringing the score to 50-45.

The two teams then traded layups on their respective possessions to bring the score to 54-47. Pinedale’s Kolten Hansen then found a pair of free throws to bring the score within five points with 1:34 left in the game.

With just 35 seconds left in the game, Green River’s Kolby Ivie made a free throw to increase the Wolves’ lead to six. Pinedale returned with a pair of free throws of their own to bring the lead to 55-51 with 17 seconds left. Green River’s Logan Reichl made a single free throw to increase their lead 56-51 before Jachob Fuss closed out the game 58-51 with two free-throws of his own.

The Wolves’ next game of the tournament will take place against Worland, on Friday, Dec. 20. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Green River High School main gym.