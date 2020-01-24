GRHS Lady Wolves take down Evanston Red Devils 49-33

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — The Green River Lady Wolves earned a convincing win over the Evanston Lady Red Devils last night 49-33.

The Wolves were led in scoring by senior Ashelynn Birch, who had 17 points on the night. Fellow senior Madelyn Heiser contributed an additional 14 points in the win.

The Wolves opened up the game with an early 6-0 lead before a Devil timeout with 5:37 in the first quarter. The Devils would find their first points of the night out of the timeout with a single free-throw make to make the score 6-1.

The Wolves would go on a 5-0 run to make the score 11-1 with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter. Evanston would find consecutive scoring possessions, which were quickly answered by the Wolves. The end of the first quarter saw the Wolves take a 18-6 lead.

The Devils opened up the second quarter with a 4-1 run to cut the Wolves’ lead to nine at 19-10 with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter. Another large run by the Wolves’ offense would keep the nine-point lead with 1:51 left in the game, the score 26-17. The two teams ended the first half by trading free-throw shots, bringing the score to 29-17 in favor of the Wolves.

The beginning of the third quarter saw the Wolves extend their lead to 37-20 with 5:50 left in the quarter before an Evanston time out.

Green River would find a six-point run thanks to a pair of layups from senior Ashelynn Birch out of the timeout to increase their lead by 20 points. A three-point play from sophomore Megan Counts would bump the lead to 22 before Evanston found a three-point make to close the third quarter 44-24.

The Wolves find the first points of the fourth quarter with a free-throw make. Evanston would answer with a 5-0 run to cut the Green River lead to 16. Lady Wolf Madelyn Heiser would answer with a two-point field goal to extend the lead to 18 points with 3:35 left in the game, the score 49-30.

A last-second three-point make from Evanston would cut the lead back to 16, but the Wolves would regain possession and dribble the clock out to secure the 49-33 victory.

The Lady Wolves remain undefeated at home with the win and boast a 9-4 overall record. Their next match is on the road against Jackson Hole on Jan. 25.