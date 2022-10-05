GRHS StuCO and FFA members to host cornhole fundraiser

Photo credit Elizabeth Thoman of FFA officers. Left to right:

Delaney Gardea, Ivory Neher, Kayla Moss, Ezeekiel Allison, Alaina Sharp, Lillian Allison, Triston Drozd, Avah Kellhofer.

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Green River, Wyoming – Green River High school Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and Student council are partnering with each other this year to host a “Cornhole Against Cancer” fundraising event at the commons area of Green River High School on October 8, beginning at 3 p.m. There is an opportunity for singles teams to play for a fee of $7 and doubles entries for $10. Tournament action will take place next to the concessions area at the high school where snacks and drinks will be available.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Elizabeth Thoman spoke with Wyo4news about the upcoming project. The original idea of the cornhole tournament is credited to the FFA chapter, however student council was approached to help out in order to have a broader reach in the community. Breast cancer awareness holds a spot in the hearts of FFA members as the disease has personally affected family members of both students and staff within the chapter. “With October being breast cancer awareness month we decided to take the opportunity to hold a fund raising event now.” stated Thoman who has been teaching at the high school for the last 7 years.

Community donation plays a huge role in making the event possible. 307 cornhole will be providing the boards used at the tournament and gift cards will be available from other businesses for winners as they advance.

Funds raised will be donated to breast cancer awareness efforts and research. Thoman says “I have been looking at the Susan G. Koman foundation so that is more than likely where it will all go.”

The ultimate goal for the inaugural tournament fundraiser is to lay a foundation for future events and hopefully make this an annual event. Thoman went on to explain “There are no goals for amount of money raised set, we just want people to come out and play some cornhole, and enjoy themselves while supporting a good cause.”