GRHS students tour county museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady, shown above, provides a group of Green River High School students with a special tour of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on Tuesday.​

The museum’s gallery includes exhibits on pre-historic peoples, the mountain men, immigrants, the railroad, coal and trona mining, the Lincoln Highway, ranching, John Wesley Powell, and a special Christmas exhibit museum staff prepared last month.​

​The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.​