Happening today! Bitter Creek Boutique Autumn Craft Fair, September 25 & 26

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (September 25, 2020) – Bitter Creek Boutique is hosting its annual Autumn Craft Fair at the Bunning Freight Station. Located at 603 South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. There are two days to shop. – Today, September 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Today, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the “Preferred Shoppers” day and admission is $3. The second day, Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and admission is free. Strollers will be welcome into the building on Saturday only, and masks will be required for entrance on both days.

The craft fair will feature items created by local crafters, which will include Halloween and Fall decor.

For more information see the Bitter Creek Boutique Facebook page here.