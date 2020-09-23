Have you checked out the Rock Springs Historical Museum lately?



ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is open and full of new exhibits, (and some old classics) and it is free for the community. Located at 201 B Street in Rock Springs. Museum times are Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Advertisement A little bit about the Museum: "The Rock Springs Historical Museum is proud to preserve, protect, and present the rich history of Rock Springs. The Museum is FREE, open to the public, and accessible to all visitors. Face coverings must be worn in the Museum." Due to COVID-19, restrooms are closed to the public.

“The Rock Springs Historical Museum is housed in the original Rock Springs City Hall. The building was built in 1894 at an original cost of $28,200. The funds for the construction did not come from the ever-present Union Pacific Coal Company and Railroad, but from revenues collected from the issuing of liquor licenses. The building is built from native sandstone and boasts an impressive 14-foot foundation that was made necessary by the presence of “quicksand” at the site. It served as the City Hall, Police Station, and Fire Station until the early 1980s, when the new City Hall on D street was completed. The building sat empty for some time until the Rock Springs Centennial Celebration in 1988. Through the hard work and dedication of a group of volunteers, the “Centennial Museum” opened on June 4, 1988, after only a few months of planning and designing. Artifacts were loaned and donated by local residents and the volunteers created many exhibits to show what it was like to live here “in the old days”.