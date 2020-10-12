Healthcare provider announces move

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 12, 2020) — Jocelyn Palinek, FNP-BC, plans to relocate to the Family & Occupational Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

She and Registered Nurse Jessica Moore will see patients at the 3000 College Drive location beginning Oct. 19.

They will continue to care for acute and chronic conditions across the lifespan, welcoming patients of all ages. Their services include annual wellness exams, health maintenance visits, well-child preventive visits and immunizations, sports physicals, acute childhood and adult illness, and well-women’s exams.

Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 307-212-7708. For more information, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

Advertisement

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including nearly 40 employed providers who offer care in more than two dozen specialty fields.

MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab.

Through its affiliation with the University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular, and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.