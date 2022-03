Holy Spirit Catholic School is having an auction and gala

(Photo Credit: Shutterstock)

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs-The Holy Spirit Catholic School is holding a Groovin’ into the 60’s Auction and Gala. This will be taking place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Holiday Inn Ball Room. The dinner tickets are sold out, but raffle tickets can still be purchased. You can call the school office for more information at (307) 362-6077.

There will be a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, games, entertainment, and a raffle at this event. The theme of the event is the 60’s so guests are encouraged to dress up in their best 60s fashion. Money raised goes towards supporting the Holy Spirit Catholic School. You can visit the school’s website or Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.