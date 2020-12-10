KeepLocalAlive and shop Downtown Rock Springs virtually next week

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) – Downtown Rock Springs merchants want to remind you to SHOP SMART, SHOP SAFE and STAY WARM!

To add a new level of excitement to the online shopping experience, The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is proud to host a full week of virtual shopping at local Downtown businesses. Shoppers can find one of a kind gifts from their own home or office

Shoppers can follow Downtown Rock Springs on Facebook and watch live Dec. 14-18, beginning at 4 p.m. Tour the business, see merchandise, and receive contact information to do your shopping virtually.

“During the pandemic, many people are still concerned about safety,” URA Board Chairperson, Maria Mortensen said. “This is a great way for people to support these small businesses from their own home.”

The schedule includes:

Monday, Dec. 14:

Save the Date Flower and Wedding Studio, 4 p.m.

Randall’s Holistics, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15:

Escape Day Spa & Boutique, 4 p.m.

Rebels & Roots Boutique, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16:

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 4 p.m.

The yarn and the tale, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17:

Studio Designs Floral & Co., 4 p.m.

New Studio Photography and Framing, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18:

Escape 307 Rock Springs – 4 p.m.

Mack and Co – 4:30 p.m