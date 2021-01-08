Local artist’s paintings of birds on display at county libraries

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Library System’s Exhibits Committee announced that a new exhibit is ready to be seen at White Mountain Library now through the end of February. Committee member and Community Fine Arts Center director Debora Soule has 25 images of owls, ravens and a few song birds in the exhibit she titled “feath·ered.”

“Helping arrange exhibits for White Mountain and Sweetwater County Libraries falls under my ‘other duties’ and when we were checking the calendar last month, we realized there was an open slot,” said Soule. “I had just started a series of small owl paintings and I guess you can say I volunteered to fill in.”

Soule has a small painting studio at home, usually starting the day with a couple of hours painting. She says that drawing and painting provide an outlet from the administrative work of running the CFAC. Her current subjects are animals and birds using bright colors and expressive brushstrokes.

“My focus is to catch the personalities of my subjects, and if it brings a smile to whoever is looking, so much the better!”

Soulé has always stayed connected to the arts in one way or another, including running a pottery studio, cartooning for GAF Viewmaster, custom bridal designs, painting, and graphic design. She has served as CFAC director for 20 years. She received a B.F.A. from East Carolina University in clay and painting. Years later while working at Western Wyoming Community College, Soulé received an M.A. in Education from the University of Wyoming.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about the exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.