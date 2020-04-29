Major changes coming to Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Some big changes are coming to Wyoming’s Big Show this year in Sweetwater County. According to officials, the Sweetwater County Fair will not look like it use to.

Main stage concerts and the carnival will reportedly not be taking place in 2020. 4-H and FFA events are still on the agenda, but it is not decided on wither those events will be live or virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More information will be released from the Sweetwater Events Complex when it becomes available.