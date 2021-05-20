Make-A-Wish comes true for little boy in Green River

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 19, 2021) – Volunteers Ric Sugihara and Jean Brunz granted a Make-A-Wish for a young boy in Green River, Wyoming. Solomon Flinders, age 8, was able to have his wish granted, a big and beautiful playhouse.

Solomon has Prader-Willi syndrome. “Prader-Willi syndrome is a genetic disorder usually caused by deletion of a part of chromosome 15” Solomon’s father, Peter said.

Ric mentioned that “Normally Make-A-Wish takes about 4-5 months to complete, but because of COVID-19, this special Make-A-Wish took over a year to complete.” He also mentioned that there are four volunteers in Rock Springs that assist with the wishes, while the main foundation arranges the finances.

Solomon attends Harrison Elementary and loves riding the bus. He loves his mother, Erin, and pizza. Peter mentioned that Solomon also “loves playing on his iPad, visiting family, flirting with all the girls, vacuuming, doing his own thing, using daddy’s tools, trucks, going for rides, swimming and nerf guns.”

Solomon, along with his brother Daniel and some kids from the block, will be enjoying his new playhouse for the summer and many summers to come.