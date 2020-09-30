Meet the Wyo4News Staff: Dylan Rohrer!

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (SEPTEMBER 30, 2020) — Welcome to our Wyo4News Meet the Staff feature, where each week we introduce you to a valued member of our team. This week we are introducing you to Production Assistant and Reporter, Dylan Rohrer.

Here is a little bit about Dylan. “I am promised to a beautiful, and wonderful woman named Kelci. I have a fish named Gator, I’m a die-hard Denver Broncos Fan, I am an avid outdoorsman, I love pasta, and spending time with family! I grew up and graduated high school from Pinedale High, before moving to Rock Springs where I received an Associate Degree in Fine Arts from Western Wyoming Community College.”

Position: Production Assistant and Reporter for Wyo4News!

How long have you been with Wyo4News: One year.

Hidden Talent: Flipping my eyelids and writing poetry.

What’s your favorite thing about working for Wyo4News: The people that I work with. We have a very friendly, hardworking staff, that welcomed me with open arms.

What trend do you hope makes a comeback: Not fearing a toilet paper shortage when I am out.

On your days off, what are you most likely doing: Fishing, traveling, or playing video games at home.