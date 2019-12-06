CommunityEventsNews Memorial Hospital’s Tree of Lights ceremony is tonight December 6, 2019 0 9 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) — Don’t miss Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s annual Gingerbread Village and Tree of Lights event tonight, Dec. 6. Hosted by Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Tree of Lights ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the main entrance to the hospital. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m. Advertisement The first 200 children will receive a free gift. Festivities continue until 8 p.m. Admission is free. Advertisement