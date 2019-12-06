Memorial Hospital’s Tree of Lights ceremony is tonight

Hosted by Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Tree of Lights ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the main entrance to the hospital. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m.

 

The first 200 children will receive a free gift.

Festivities continue until 8 p.m. Admission is free.

