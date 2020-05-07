Muley Fanatic Foundation awards inaugural conservation scholarship to GRHS student

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Kolbi Hester, a senior at Green River High School (GRHS) has been awarded the very first Stan Lueck Memorial Scholarship from the Muley Fanatic Foundation. The scholarship is aimed toward students who volunteer time helping in conservation efforts throughout Wyoming. Hester will be attending a Wyoming college with a conservation-related discipline as her intended field of study. Hester has been awarded $2,500 to be used toward her 2020-2021 college fees and expenses.

Hester has volunteered with the Muley Fanatic Foundation on several occasions, including fundraising banquets and wildlife research projects. Volunteering was the first step in qualifying for this scholarship, followed by an essay discussing why conservation is important, and what Hester learned about the benefits of conserving wildlife and wildlife habitat through her volunteer efforts.

Aside from academics and conservation efforts, Hester is a member of FFA, and in certain circles is known as “Short Shanks” the rodeo clown. Hester also helps with other fundraising efforts around town for various groups.

The Stan Lueck Memorial Scholarship namesake is in honor of a true ambassador and friend of wildlife who gave countless hours of his living years to further the efforts of conservation. Stan’s legacy and impacts on conservation are still being furthered today by everyone who knew and drew inspiration from his passion for wild things and wild places.

For others who may be interested in applying for the scholarship, there are up to five additional scholarships available. Qualification requirements are noted above, or you contact the Muley Fanatic Foundation in Green River, at 307-875-3133, or e-mail [email protected], or [email protected] for more details.