Netflix issues apology after thousands call for the removal of ‘Cuties’ from the streaming platform

Darrian Mechling

dmechling

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA (August 22, 2019) –Netflix issued an apology Thursday – after thousands signed a petition demanding the immediate removal of the controversial French film “Cuties” from the streaming service.

Advertisement

Those calling for the removal said the film, “sexualizes young girls” and is “normalizing pedophilia.”

Netflix has apologized for its promotional pictures and stated that they will change them but has no plans to end the the film. ‘Cuties’ is set to debut globally on September 9, 2020.

An apology posted to the Netflix Twitter account reads: “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,” Netflix said in a statement Thursday morning. “It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”