New Year’s baby arrives early in 2022

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County’s first baby of the new year was eager to arrive in 2022.

Chad Michael Marse was born at 2:12 am. Jan. 1, 2022, to Brooke Dimick and Skylar Marse of Green River. He came into the world at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County weighing 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches.

Chad is the family’s third baby with siblings Carter, 6 years old, and Greyson, 3 years old. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary welcomed the New Year Baby by donating a basket to the family with a variety of items for the new parents and baby. The donation included a $100 Wal-Mart gift certificate, baby bathtub, clothes, a Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County travel mug, teethers, cloth books, blankets, towels, washcloths, changing pad, baby wipes, piggy bank, first memories scrapbook, a range of learning toys and much more.