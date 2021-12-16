“Not So Silent Night” collects 50 toys and over $600 for Toys For Kids

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

December 16, 2021 — Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern’s and WyoRadio’s Not So Silent Night event and Ugly Sweater Party was successful out the gate in its efforts to help bring joy to children this holiday season. All donations, monetary and toys, were relayed on the the Rock Springs Fire Department’s “Toys for Kids” event.

The event raised $607.00 while attendees also brought in 50 new toys. The toys will be distributed this Saturday at the “Old” Washington School, 625 Ahsay Street in Rock Springs. Toy distribution sign-up took place in November.

Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern and WyoRadio would like to take this opportunity to thank all those people who came out and donated to a worthy cause and also the bands Free Resonance and Zamtrip for providing entertainment while helping to make this event so successful!