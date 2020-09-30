Oktoberfest Virtual get together happening today!

Darrian Mechling

Rock Springs, WYOMING (September 29, 2020) PRESS RELEASE – Don’t let the recent pandemic keep you from enjoying a month-long celebration of our local microbrews and a chance to try some new brews you might not otherwise.

The first-ever Virtual Oktoberfest invites beer fans to enjoy a “cold one” in the breweries or at home with friends and family. Tickets are $40 and will be available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street. They can be purchased by October 1 and throughout the month. Proceeds will go toward future events and projects in Downtown Rock Springs. Tickets include one “tab” to redeem at the breweries.

Anyone who buys the tickets will be entered to win a beer sampler gift package and a pint glass with the logo. Tickets include:

A 32 oz. crowler from Bitter Creek Brewing

A 32 oz. crowler of your choice from Square State Brewing

A 16 oz. can of your choice from Bad Joker.

A pint glass of the Oktoberfest 2020 Logo

As always, participants are reminded to drink responsibly.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com