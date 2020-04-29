Only two active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center reported good news on Wednesday, April 29, as only two active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sweetwater County.

According to the report, both individuals are in self-isolation, good condition, and showing only mild symptoms that are treatable from home. These two active cases are part of the 17 total in Sweetwater County, with 10 positive-lab cases and five probable cases who have recovered. No local patients have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Sweetwater County

For more information read the full situation report below:

