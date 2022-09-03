Open Auditions for “Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave” by Robert P. Arthur

Actors’ Mission Logo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] (PRESS RELEASE)

Rock Springs– Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the first play of its twentieth season beginning Thursday, September 8 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in Room 1302 at Western Wyoming Community College. Auditions will continue on Friday, September 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, September 10 from 12:00-4:00 p.m at the Broadway Theater. 5 male and 2 female roles are available and all ages are welcome. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.

In early 1925, Floyd Collins became trapped while exploring Sand Cave. He had been in search of fame and fortune. The fortune never arrived…but the story of the attempts to rescue him swept the nation and has kept his name alive until the present day. “Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave” is the story of his ordeal, but it’s also a story of media sensationalism, the effects of the crisis on a town, and the role of truth in storytelling. These elements come together to provide an “almost operatic” theatrical event, to be directed by Nina Tyler for the Actors’ Mission.

Founded in 2002 by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors’ Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors’ Mission has never charged admission for any performance and provides a free meal before each show. All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater B.O.C.E.S. and The Wyoming Arts Council and by patron donations.