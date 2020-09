Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

Advertisement

Owner Name: Dylan Rohrer

Pet Name: Gator

Nickname: Fish Boi

Strengths: Swimming, blowing bubbles, eating

Weaknesses: Other fish, air, cats, power outages

Fun Story: he is INFATUATED by Kelci and will follow her where ever she goes

Favorite Food: Betta pellets, blood worms

Favorite Toy: His budda head decoration