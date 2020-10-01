Pets of WyoRadio! Rocky!

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
Owner Name: Tyler Johnson
Pet Name: Rocky
Nickname: Bud
Strengths: He always knows when UPS is there.
Weaknesses: He never knows when FedEX is there.
Fun Story: Rocky usually barks and runs toward every animal he sees. But, when we went camping in Grand Teton this summer, we came across a black bear and Rocky didn’t even notice the bear. The bear was probably less than 50 feet away. Luckily, the bear didn’t see us and my dog didn’t see the bear.
Favorite Food: Anything that falls on the floor.
Favorite Toy: Anything that is on the floor.