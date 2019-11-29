Plaid Friday fun

Photos by Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 29, 2019) — People were out in force Friday taking part in the town’s Black Friday festivities.

Downtown Rock Springs chose to celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses with Plaid Friday — a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy. This event is sponsored by First Bank.

As part of this event, a Christmas Craft Show was going on at 603 South Main Street (restored Freight Station) on Friday and will continue through Saturday, Nov.30.

The YWCA also hosted Santa and a helper elf at Commerce Bank on Friday. This is part of the YWCA’s Festival of Trees celebration, which will conclude with the annual auction on Dec. 5.