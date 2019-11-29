Plaid Friday fun

Santa and his elf helper were at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs on Friday as part of the YWCA’s Festival of Trees celebration, which continues through the auction on Dec. 5. Pictured from left are Kyson Hunter (5), Bohdi Hunter (7), Santa (Colt Stratton) and elf (Matthew Johnson). (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

Photos by Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 29, 2019) — People were out in force Friday taking part in the town’s Black Friday festivities.

 

Downtown Rock Springs chose to celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses with Plaid Friday — a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy. This event is sponsored by First Bank.

Coal Train Coffee’s Denise Webster and Lynn Hughes sport their plaid on Plaid Friday.

As part of this event, a Christmas Craft Show was going on at 603 South Main Street (restored Freight Station) on Friday and will continue through Saturday, Nov.30.

Jeannett and Brad Barker with Love Shack Designs pose at their booth at the Christmas Craft show in the Bunning Transfer Station in Downtown Rock Springs Friday. The show continues through Saturday.

The YWCA also hosted Santa and a helper elf at Commerce Bank on Friday. This is part of the YWCA’s Festival of Trees celebration, which will conclude with the annual auction on Dec. 5.

Sherrie Weerheim poses in her plaid in front of a library case of books at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
Colt Stratton as Santa and Matthew Johnson as Santa’s trusty elf pose for a photo at Commerce Bank on Friday.
Aiden Naunberg poses with the wood crafts he and his father created for the Christmas Craft Sale at the Bunning Transfer Station.

